Gavaskar bows down to Virat Kohli's longevity and ambition: 'From student to chancellor of Indian cricket university'

Star batter Virat Kohli became the seventh Indian to play 300 ODIs for the country as he took the field against New Zealand in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Group A fixture at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels Kohli's commitment to everything he does sets him apart and makes him great. Virat Kohli is playing his 300th ODI for India. (AP)

Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar said Kohli has always wanted to be better than yesterday, and this is his biggest quality. Kohli has more than 14,000 runs in ODIs and holds the record for scoring the most number of centuries in the 50-over format.

“I think it’s the desire to be better than yesterday. He’s never satisfied with what he’s achieved and always wants to do more. The pride he shows playing for India is an honour and a privilege," said Gavaskar.

"There are millions who dream of playing for India. Whether it’s a test match, a 50-over game, or a T20 game, representing your country is every young kid’s dream and ambition. Keeping that ambition alive is key for Kohli wanting to excel in every game," he added.

The right-handed Kohli did not have a good outing against New Zealand as he walked back to the hut after scoring 11 runs off 14 balls. Glenn Phillips pulled off a one-handed stunner to send Kohli back to the hut. Kohli was left shell-shocked after Phillips pulled off yet another blinder at backward point.

'Look at his commitment on the field'

Gavaskar also labelled Kohli the "chancellor of the Indian cricket university", saying his growth over the years has been remarkable and aspiring cricketers need to learn from him.

“It’s not just about the runs he scores. Look at his commitment on the field—how he dives, returns the ball to the wicketkeeper or bowler, and tries to save runs for his team. That wholehearted commitment to India is crucial. That’s why his evolution from a learner to almost a professor of cricket is remarkable," said Gavaskar.

"He’s gone from student to teacher to, if I may add, the chancellor of the Indian cricket university. For younger players like Shubman Gills and Yashasvi Jaiswals, just sitting next to him and observing how he prepares is a great learning curve,” he added.

Kohli is now the seventh Indian cricketer, after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, and Yuvraj Singh, to play 300 ODIs. Earlier, the 36-year-old scored a century against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

Regarding the match between India and New Zealand, Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl first. The winner of the contest will take on Australia in the semi-final.

The loser will have to face South Africa. India will play their knockout match in Dubai, while New Zealand will travel to Lahore for their semi-final.