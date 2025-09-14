Gavaskar brutally reminds Pakistan of Virat Kohli's ‘two sixes in Melbourne’, says ‘They will be breathing a lot easier'

Virat Kohli's name will be a huge absence in the playing XI when India take on Pakistan in their upcoming Asia Cup fixture, on Sunday in Dubai. Kohli announced his T20I retirement after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma did the same, and Suryakumar Yadav was appointed as the new T20I skipper. Pakistan fans were reminded of Virat Kohli's performance against their team in 2022.

In the 2022 T20 World Cup, Kohli was instrumental in India's win against Pakistan at the MCG. India were chasing 160 and were stuttering at 31/4, but Kohli staged a fightback with the help of Hardik Pandya in a fifth-wicket stand. Then Kohli also smacked Haris Rauf for two sixes in the last over, with R Ashwin finishing it off. The RCB star remained unbeaten at 82 off 53 balls.

Sunil Gavaskar serves brutal reminder

Speaking to India Today, Sunil Gavaskar was asked if Kohli would sorely be missed by Indian fans and would it be good news for Pakistan. The India legend reminded fans of Kohli's two sixes vs Rauf in Melbourne, and remarked that any Pakistani would be breathing a sigh of relief.

"I'm sure they will be pretty happy not to have to bowl to him. Because we have seen some fabulous innings. What about that Melbourne innings, when the match looked lost as far as India was concerned. Then he hit those unbelievable two sixes off Haris Rauf to take India close to a win and then Ashwin finished it towards the end", he said.

"So yes, if I were a Pakistani, I would certainly be breathing a lot easier. That they are not playing against Kohli. Kohli, the cricketer, not just the batter," he added.

Kohli has faced Pakistan in 11 T20Is, scoring 492 runs and his knock in the 2022 World Cup is his highest score against them. He only represents India in ODIs now, having also announced his Test retirement earlier this year.