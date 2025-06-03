Gavaskar challenges Shreyas Iyer's India captaincy narrative with Shubman Gill reference: 'He's not even in the team'

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is not impressed with the narrative pushing for Shreyas Iyer to be made the next India captain, following his success in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 30-year-old Shreyas is the only captain in the history of the T20 tournament to have led three different teams to the final. Shreyas first led Delhi Capitals to their first-ever final in 2020 and he then took Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title in 2024. IPL 2025 Final, RCB vs PBKS: Sunil Gavaskar challenges Shreyas Iyer for India captaincy narrative(HT_PRINT)

The right-handed batter was then not retained by the franchise. However, his arrival at Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore has changed the fortunes around for the franchise as the team have made it to the final after 11 years.

Shreyas played a match-winning knock of 87 runs against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to take PBKS to the final, where they will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Punjab Kings captain has been exceptional with the bat in IPL 2025, scoring more than 600 runs at an average of more than 54. However, Gavaskar feels one needs to support Shubman Gill, who has just been made the Test captain and there is no need to create pressure by constantly namedropping Iyer.

"If he is worthy of being the captain or not, we first need to look at Shubman Gill, who is the Test captain. We need to give him opportunities. If we talk about such things, then we are creating undue pressure on Shubman Gill," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer faces BCCI's wrath, entire Punjab Kings team punished

"There is no need to create pressure on Shubman Gill before the England tour. You first need to realise that Shreyas Iyer is not even in the Indian team. There should be no talk about him being made the next Indian captain," he added.

'Don't create pressure on Shubman Gill'

Gavaskar, who was part of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad, further said that Shubman Gill needs to be given chances to prove himself as a leader and that one shouldn't create pressure on the 25-year-old. The former cricketer is gearing up to lead India in the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

"When he makes a return to the side then you can have a look at whether he can be made the captain or not. We need to show tremendous confidence in Shubman Gill, who has just been made the Test captain. He is our India captain," said Gavaskar.

"You shouldn't create doubts in his mind, there should be no pressure on him. You shouldn't create pressure, saying, 'Oh look, there is Shreyas Iyer'," he added.

Speaking of Shubman Gill, his franchise Gujarat Titans crashed out of the IPL 2025 season after losing to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator by 20 runs.

Gill will next be seen in action for India where he leads the side against England in the five-match series, beginning June 20 in Headingley.