Gavaskar explains why first session of 2nd Test went to England
- India vs England: The loss of three top order wickets meant former India captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar felt that it was England who had won the first session of play.
When Virat Kohli won the toss on Saturday morning ahead of the start of the second Test match against England in Chennai, he had no hesitation in opting to bat first.
The pitch was a rough one and it looked like it would offer turn from the word go. This is exactly what happened when India came out to bat but Rohit Sharma ensured the hosts were off to a cracking start.
IND vs ENG - Day 1, 2nd Test - Live Blog
India lost Shubman Gill for a duck but Rohit dominated the English bowlers, scoring at more than a run a ball to negate the early setback.
He swept and cut the England spinners at will and also tackled the pace of Broad and Stone well to bring up a quickfire half-century. But India were pegged back as they lost the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Virat Kohli in quick succession.
The hosts went into lunch at 106/3, which was a very good score. But the loss of three top order wickets meant former India captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar felt that it was England who had won the first session of play.
"India losing three wickets, definitely I think it is more England's session. I think 60 percent England's session and 40 percent just because of the way Rohit Sharma has been batting.
"The way he has been striking the ball and the way he has made it look so simple, the batsman at the other end will have a lot less pressure," Gavaskar said while speaking during the lunch show on host broadcaster Star Sports.
- India vs England: The duck was Kohli's 11th in Test matches, seventh as captain, next only to MS Dhoni, who has the maximum number of ducks registered by an India captain in Tests.
