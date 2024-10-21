Gavaskar's ram-rod straight take on BCCI devaluing Ranji Trophy for IND A tours: 'No other country treats national...'

Just earlier this year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had come down hard on Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan for not playing domestic cricket, and they were also snubbed from the central contracts list. Before the start of the international home season for India, several A-list players such as KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant, played in the Duleep Trophy, hinting that the Indian cricket board is serious about its players participating in domestic cricket. However, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has slammed the BCCI for not prioritising Ranji Trophy enough. Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar(HT Archives)

Sunil Gavaskar noted that due to the upcoming four-match T20I series between India and South Africa in November, several players will have to miss the Ranji Trophy. For the unversed, the 90th edition of the premier Indian domestic cricket tournament is currently underway.

The former India captain also mentioned that a few players will also be touring Australia for the upcoming 'A' series, and hence these players will become unavailable for the Ranji Trophy.

"Even as India plays the current series against New Zealand, some of our players are competing in the Emerging Players Asia Cup. The Ranji Trophy season has begun, and if players are being taken away to play in events like this, then the national tournament is being greatly devalued. As it is, the top international players are unavailable for the Ranji Trophy due to their international commitments, and even if a window is available, there’s always the workload factor for these slim-waisted, fit players," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

"Isn’t there? So, unless they need some practice or want to get back in form, they couldn’t be bothered about playing for the States from where they took their first steps in Indian cricket," he added.

Sunil Gavaskar says India treats the Ranji Trophy in a poor manner

The former World Cup winner also called the upcoming four-match T20I series between India and South Africa "needless". Sunil Gavaskar said that with the Indian Premier League (IPL) coming into the limelight, Ranji Trophy has receded into the background.

"Next month, there’s a needless four-match T20 series in South Africa before the tour to Australia. There will also be an ‘A’ team touring Australia next month, so effectively about 50 to 60 players will not be available for their State teams in the premier national tournament, the Ranji Trophy. No other major country treats its national tournament as cavalierly as India does," said Gavaskar.

"Have you ever seen England or Australia hold ‘A’ tours or participate in meaningless events during their domestic seasons? Their domestic seasons are sacrosanct. But ever since the IPL came along, the Ranji Trophy has sadly receded into the background. Hopefully, this will change from the next season — or is that hoping for too much?" he asked.

Speaking of the ongoing Ranji Trophy, domestic powerhouse Mumbai lost their opening match against Baroda, but the side bounced back strongly, to win their next game against Maharashtra.