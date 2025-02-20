Ahmedabad, A resilient 72-run unbroken partnership for the eighth wicket between Jaymeet Patel and Siddharth Desai, following a commanding 148 from opener Priyank Panchal, kept Gujarat on the brink of a third Ranji Trophy final as they finished day four at 429/7 in response to Kerala's 457 after penultimate day's play here on Wednesday. Gujarat on brink of entering Ranji Trophy final after Jaymeet-Desai rearguard act

Jaymeet, displaying immense patience and temperament, remained unbeaten on 74 from 161 deliveries, curbing his natural strokeplay.

His innings, which included just two boundaries, exemplified his determination to grind out a crucial innings under pressure.

Desai, offering staunch support, was unbeaten on 24 from 134 balls, making full use of his reprieve on 11.

The left-handed duo showed remarkable composure, battling through 36.4 overs as Gujarat trailed by just 28 runs with three wickets in hand heading into the final day.

With the first-innings lead likely to decide the contest, Jaymeet and Desai would look to inch closer to Kerala's total and push their team into the Ranji Trophy final after 2016-17 when they had won their maiden title.

Gujarat had also advanced into the Ranji final in 1950-51 when they finished runners-up.

Kerala started the day strongly. Domestic stalwart Jalaj Saxena led the act with his clever spin bowling.

Manan Hingrajia was the first to fall in the morning session, adding just three runs to his overnight total before Jalaj trapped him leg-before.

Panchal followed soon after, falling agonisingly short of 150 as Jalaj struck again. He got out for 148 that proved a major setback for the home side.

Wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel was the third victim of the morning, stumped after being deceived by Jalaj's flight.

Jalaj was the backbone of Kerala's bowling effort, sending down a herculean 61 overs.

He bowled unchanged in the morning session and took all three wickets to fall before lunch.

By lunch, Gujarat had slipped to 325/5, with Kerala sensing an opportunity to take control and gain that crucial first innings lead.

Skipper Chintan Gaja fell immediately after the break, once again to Jalaj, who ended the day with figures of 4/137 in a marathon 61-over bowling spell, which included 12 maidens.

With Gujarat reeling at 357/7, still trailing by 100 runs, the onus was on Jaymeet and Desai to script a fightback.

The duo rose to the occasion, showing remarkable patience and resilience, particularly in the face of a tiring Kerala attack that struggled to maintain intensity.

As the final session commenced, Jaymeet and Desai showcased extraordinary defensive technique and patience, denying Kerala bowlers any further breakthroughs.

Jaymeet brought up his fifty off 107 balls with a single against Nidheesh. This was his fifth consecutive 50-plus score in the Ranji Trophy, which included two centuries.

Desai, dropped on 11 by Akshay Chandran at second slip, made Kerala pay for their lapse.

Though he managed only one boundary in his 134-ball stay, his solid defensive approach frustrated the opposition, complementing Jaymeet's measured innings.

Despite having close-in fielders surrounding the bat in a gripping final session, Kerala bowlers looked increasingly listless.

Jaymeet cleverly manoeuvred the field to pick up easy singles, ensuring the scoreboard kept ticking.

The lack of support for Jalaj from the rest was evident and is likely to hurt Kerala, as the fielders failed to sustain the pressure and bowlers struggled to find breakthroughs.

Pace spearhead MD Nidheesh struggled with accuracy and finished with 1/86 from 23 overs, proving to be the most expensive of their six-man attack.

N Basil and Aditya Sarwate managed a wicket each but failed to apply sustained pressure, allowing Gujarat's lower order to build a crucial stand.

Gujarat had earlier made a strategic decision to bring in Hemang Patel as a concussion substitute for Ravi Bishnoi, who was ruled out after suffering a delayed concussion from a blow to the forehead while fielding on day three.

Bishnoi had dived full-length at point in an attempt to stop a shot, only for the ball to ricochet off his hand onto his head.

The injury forced Gujarat to call in Hemang, who coming in at No. 5, played an aggressive knock to counter Kerala's attack.

He took on Jalaj, hitting two boundaries in the 94th over, and also dispatched Aditya Sarwate for a six in an effort to keep Gujarat in the hunt.

Brief Scores:

Kerala 1st Innings: 457 all out vs Gujarat 1st Innings: 429/7 in 154 overs . Gujarat trail by 28 runs.

