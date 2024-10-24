'Haaye haaye MCA, paani do': No water for thirsty cricket fans in sweltering Pune heat during India vs New Zealand Test

The crucial second Test of the three-match series between India and New Zealand is currently underway at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. The visitors, who won the first Test last week, won the toss and opted to bat first in the ongoing match. The stakes are really high for both the teams, and fans have braved scorching heat to flock to the stadium to witness their favourite players in action. Maharashtra Cricket Stadium, Pune (X Images )

However, during the match, an unsavoury situation unfolded inside the stadium. As per several posts on social media, fans can be seen struggling to get drinking water on the ongoing Day 1 of the second Test.

During the lunch break, fans were also seen protesting against the Maharashtra Cricket Association. Fans were also seen chanting slogans like "MCA hume paani Do, MCA hay hay."

Fans are now also calling out the MCA, and even the BCCI for lack of basic facilities for the fans, who are the biggest stakeholder in any sport.

"Exposed to weather, stinky toilets, lack of drinking water, overpriced-yet-vile food, hostile cops - that people still go to stadiums speaks volume of their love for the game. They deserve better from administrators in their cosy boxes surrounded by lackeys," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

Another user commented, "What is going on in #IndvsNZ ?Strong rumours about No drinking water facility for the fans in this scorching Heat. Absolute Shame MCA Pune. This is no ordinary mishap.....needs to be penalized @BCCI. Absolute crime this... No Drinking water."

One user took a dig at the BCCI, saying, "No drinking water no need of toilets. BCCI keeps it simple."

How proceedings have unfolded in the second Test between India and New Zealand so far

In the ongoing second Test, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. The visitors lost the wickets of skipper Tom Latham and Will Young inside the first session.

Ravichandran Ashwin has now become the leading wicket-taker in the history of World Test Championship (WTC) and he has also gone past Nathan Lyon in the overall Test wickets tally.

India made three changes to their playing XI as they brought in Akash Deep, Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar in place of Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav.

Earlier, New Zealand had won the first Test by eight wickets. This was Kiwis' first Test win on Indian soil after 36 years. Their previous Test victory had come in 1988 under the leadership of John Wright.

India's last Test series at home had come in 2012 when England defeated the hosts 2-1. Rohit Sharma and co would look to bounce back in the ongoing second match.