Harbhajan rubs salt on Pakistan's wounds after Gary Kirsten takes his advice 'don't waste your time there' seriously

Gary Kirsten's resignation as Pakistan's head coach, after a brief six-month stint, has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the future of the Pakistan cricket team. His departure, following a rift with the PCB, is a significant event that could potentially deter future contenders from considering the role seriously, given the controversial circumstances. Gary Kirsten rubs salt on Pakistan's wounds(Getty-PTI)

Kirsten's exit becomes all the more ironic given Harbhajan Singh's advice for his former India coach. The veteran spinner, back in June, had urged Kirsten to 'leave' Pakistan after their cricket was in turmoil following their disastrous campaign at the T20 World Cup, and asked him to come back to the team he won a World Cup with. "Don't waste your time there, Gary. Come back to coach Team India," Kirsten had posted on X.

As fate would have it, four months after Harbhajan's take, Kirsten no longer serves Pakistan cricket. Hence, Harbhajan, the Turbanator-turned-astrologer, could not keep calm when a fan elaborated on his post and elaborated all that's wrong with Pakistan cricket.

Harbhajan's reaction to Kirsten's departure

"Harbhajan Singh was aware of the complications Gary Kirsten might face in Pakistan. Kirsten is a world-renowned coach who won the 2011 World Cup with India. It will be interesting to see if BCCI approaches him and whether he considers the opportunity again. Indian needs him more now," the fan posted on his X handle.

In response, Harbhajan's reaction was a no-chill two emojis featuring hard tears of laughter. He and Kirsten go back a long way, as it was under 'Guru Gary' that India won the 2011 World Cup. It was their first 50-overs World Cup win since 1983, and the third World Cup title overall. Harbhajan was India's fourth successful bowler in that World Cup, finishing with nine wickets, behind Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh and Munaf Patel.