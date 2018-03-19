Harbhajan Singh introduces a new celebration after the success of ‘Nagin dance’

Harbhajan Singh perhaps has had the last laugh in the bizarre celebration trend that lasted throughout the Nidahas Trophy 2018, which ended on Sunday with Dinesh Karthik hitting a last-ball six to win the final for his team. (IND v BAN report) (IND v BAN highlights)

As much as the tournament will be remembered for the thrilling finishes and extraordinary performances — with Karthik’s eight-ball 29 not out in the final against Bangladesh being right up there — the Nidahas Trophy will also be recalled for several instances of the ridiculous celebration named ‘Nagin dance’ taking place on the cricket field.

However, it is the veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan who had the final say when he shared another bizarre dance form from India, terming it ‘Bicchu dance’.

After Nagin dance s success we present you this bichuu dance.. Enjoy ur weekend guys ✌️ pic.twitter.com/eILFcVWTMt — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 17, 2018

Bangladesh spinner Nazmul Islam was perhaps the first to break into the Nagin dance celebration when he had dismissed Sri Lanka’s Upul Tharanga in a T20I at Dhaka.

The entire Bangladeshi team followed the suit when they all celebrated their thrilling victory to make it to the final of the Nidahas Trophy, beating hosts Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh’s third Test captain and now their team manager, Khaled Mahmud, who played 12 Tests and 77 ODIs, was also pictured striking a Nagin dance pose.

Amid all this, Sri Lanka player Amila Aponso gave a send-off to Bangladeshi batting mainstay Mushfiqur Rahim after dismissing him for 28 during the tournament’s virtual semi-final.