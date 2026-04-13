Hardik Pandya gives Mumbai Indians two options after hitting new-low against RCB, losing 3 matches out of 4 in IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League 2026 season is gaining momentum, and dressing rooms across teams are now focused on evaluating and addressing any concerns as the point table takes shape. The Mumbai Indians, who currently sit 8th despite a winning start to their campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders, have since lost three matches in a row. Their latest defeat against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium has raised concerns that demand reflection if MI are to turn their season around. Things have gone south for Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians since winning their first match of IPL 2026 (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

On April 12th, MI suffered a thumping defeat at the hands of a dominant RCB batting unit led by Phil Salt and captain Rajat Patidar. What appeared a competitive and balanced contest on paper turned one-sided as RCB batters posted a monumental target of 240, striking at over 200-plus against a bowling attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. However, it wasn’t just the bowlers under scrutiny; even their batting unit never looked in control apart from Sherfane Rutherford, who stood out with a 71 off just 31 balls. The rest failed to convert starts into impactful innings, resulting in an 18=run defeat.

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Addressing the squad post-match, MI captain Hardik Pandya delivered a short but impactful message, emphasising that the team now stands at a crossroads this season. In a video message shared on X by MI, Hardik made it clear that they should respond and come out of this situation as a team, building on remarks earlier made by coach Mahela Jayawardene in the dressing room.

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“Thinking from what MJ said, I think here there are two options we can do. One is go back in our rooms, go back into our cocoon spaces and try to figure it out. I know it's tough losing but let's learn... let's not get disappeared. But let's learn. It's always winning and learning, never losing. So let's do that. That's something which tonight after the game, once we go back to hotel, let's have a meal together, we'll talk about cricket. We'll talk about something else but we'll figure it out,” addressed Hardik.