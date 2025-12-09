Hardik Pandya lashes out at paparazzi after girlfriend Mahieka Sharma clicked from inappropriate angle: ‘Crossed a line’

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya voiced his anger after paparazzi recently captured photos of his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, from an inappropriate angle. The all-rounder, set to return to the Indian team for the first time since September, took to his Instagram story to issue a firm message, saying a clear line had been crossed. Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma

"I understand that living in the public eye comes with attention and scrutiny, it's part of the life I've chosen. But today, something happened that crossed a line. Mahieka was simply walking down a staircase at a Bandra restaurant when paps decided to capture her from an angle that no woman deserves to be photographed from. A private moment was turned into cheap sensationalism," Hardik wrote.

The India all-rounder did not take kindly to the incident and urged for more dignified behaviour towards women in the country. Hardik added that while he has always treated the media with respect, it’s important to recognise that not everything should revolve around clicks, viewership, and sensationalism.

"This isn't about headlines or who clicked what, it's about basic respect. Women deserve dignity. Everyone deserves boundaries. To the media brothers who work hard every day: I respect your hustle, and I always cooperate. But I'm requesting you all, please be a little more mindful. Not everything needs to be captured. Not every angle needs to be taken. Let's keep some humanity in this game. Thank you," he concluded.

Hardik confirmed he was dating Mahieka in October this year, only a few weeks after rumuors began to swirl. The cricketer shared several photos of Mahieka on his Instagram Stories, including one where they were together in a swimming pool. He made it clear how much she means to him by calling her his “11:11 wish.”

All about Hardik and Mahieka's relationship

Hardik had also offered fans a glimpse into what he considers the three pillars of his life: cricket, his son Agastya, and Mahieka. In an Instagram post titled “My Big 3,” he shared a series of moments featuring the trio – from snapshots of him and Mahieka performing a pooja together to a brief clip of him planting a tender kiss on her cheek. Other images showed the couple working out side by side and a playful mirror selfie of Hardik lifting her in his arms.

Before his relationship with Mahieka came into the spotlight, Hardik was linked to UK singer Jasmin Walia. She had been seen cheering for him at the stadium and was even spotted aboard the Mumbai Indians team bus after an IPL match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Reports later suggested that the two eventually went their separate ways and unfollowed each other on social media.

Hardik was previously married to actor and model Nataša Stanković. The two mutually separated last year, announcing the decision through a joint statement on social media. “After four years of being together, we have decided to part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision, given the joy, respect and companionship we shared as we built our family,” the statement read. Hardik and Nataša continue to co-parent their five-year-old son, Agastya.