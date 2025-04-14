Hardik Pandya's Karun Nair confession on DC star's sizzling comeback knock vs MI: ‘We were getting out of options…’

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya was elated with his team's fighting spirit against Delhi Capitals but at the same time hailed Karun Nair for his ferocious knock. Nair, who worked hard at the domestic circuit for years and had a remarkable last season with the bat. He continued his purple patch in IPL when the Capitals decided to include him as an Impact Player against Mumbai. The 33-year-old fought a lone battle with his 89-run knock off 40 balls, but he failed to take his team over the line as the Capitals suffered their first loss of the season. His valiant knock was embellished with 12 fours and five sixes. Karun raced to his 50 in a mere 22 deliveries as he displayed the wide array of shots from his loaded arsenal, which he had developed over the years in domestic cricket. It was his first IPL fifty after seven years. Karun Nair fought a lone battle with his 89-run knock off 40 balls against MI.(AP Image)

The 33-year-old decided to take on MI's leader of the bowling attack Jasprit Bumrah. He smashed him for three fours and a couple of sixes, which immediately put pressure on the five-time champions.

MI skipper Pandya admitted that at one stage, they felt clueless while bowling to Karun because of the way he executed his shots.

“Winning is always special. Especially in games like this. You have to keep fighting and it means a lot. We were getting out of options of what to bowl at him. The way he took on our bowlers, took his chances, and the way he executed,” Hardik said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

He was also highly impressed with Karn Sharma, who claimed that the crucial wickets of Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, and Tristan Stubbs would turn the tide in MI's favour.

"Shows great character, to be brave and toss it up when the boundaries are just 60m long. We never gave up, we kept saying we want to stay in the contest. Everyone put their hand up and we were able to hold on to our chance," he added.

“Keep fighting was the chatter”: Hardik Pandya

He explained the rationale behind the batting order, aiming to provide opportunities for players to regain form. He acknowledged the impact of dew on the game and emphasised the importance of staying in the fight and the potential for a couple of wickets to change the momentum.

"Wanted to get the players in form to face the most balls. Dew played a big factor later on, it got very dewy. Just by making sure the game is not over, “keep fighting” was the chatter. We knew a couple of wickets would change the game. It has happened with me before as well, wins like this change the momentum and turn everything around," he concluded.