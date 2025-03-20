'Hardik was mentally tortured. Koi bhi beizatti ke saath...': Pandya's seven-month redemption arc worth a 'biopic'

Almost 12 months after a shambolic show from his team, Mumbai Indians, who finished bottom of the table, and a "torturous" reception from the crowd, Hardik Pandya is all set to return as the captain for the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). But the star all-rounder is now a two-time ICC title holder - having played influential roles in India's 2024 T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy triumph earlier this month. And the journey from being booed off to emerging as the hero for India on two separate occasions is worth a "biopic or a documentary", reckoned former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif. Hardik Pandya backed to lead Mumbai Indians to top four in IPL 2025(AFP)

Mumbai's decision to remove Rohit Sharma as the captain ahead of IPL 2024 and name Hardik his successor did not sit well with fans. From being criticised on social media following the announcement in December 2023, the fuming reaction from the fans stretched to the ground as Hardik was booed and jeered at all through the IPL season last year. This happened amid reports claiming a cold war between Rohit and Hardik, leading to a division in the Mumbai Indians dressing room.

Despite the forgettable season as a captain, Hardik trusted his strengths and kept his focus on the next big goal - the 2024 T20 World Cup - where he picked up the crucial wicket of Heinrich Klaasen in the final against South Africa to help India end their long-standing ICC-title drought. He also played a vital role in India lifting their third Champions Trophy title earlier this month in Dubai.

Taking to social media, Kaif posted an emotional video on Hardik's comeback amid the "mental torture" and "insults."

"He kept that pain to himself and went forward, and that has been Hardik Pandya's comeback story. It was a bad journey. Fans booed him, and people wrote him off. As a player mein apko bata sakta hu, beizatti...apman ke saath aage barna, use sehna, sabse gehra zakhan hota hai (As a player, moving forward with insults hurts deeply). A player never forgets that. You can drop him, but being insulted wasn't a good sign. It turns out to be mental torture for the player. Mental torture—that is what happened to Hardik. Despite all, he played in the T20 World Cup, where he dismissed Heinrich Klaasen in the final. Then, in the Champions Trophy, he scored sixes against Zampa. He performed with the bat and ball, fighting fiercely like a lion. If there is ever a biopic on him, then the last seven months should be an example for players of how to fight against all odds, stay calm, trust your strengths and make a comeback," he said.

'Watch out for Hardik in IPL 2025'

Kaif reckoned that following his redemption journey, Hardik will return strongly in IPL 2025, where he backed the India star to lead Mumbai Indians to the playoffs.

"Watch out for Hardik in IPL 2025. Mumbai will be back in the top 4; that's a guarantee. Fans will support him again, and Rohit Sharma will give him the backing. While going through his worst phase, he went on to win two trophies for India. It wasn't easy, but he fought back, so hats off."