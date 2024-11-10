Haris Rauf does a Hardik Pandya, oozes swagger in latest celebration as Pakistan inflict Australia collapse in 3rd ODI

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf pulled off a Hardik Pandya as he oozed with swagger in his latest celebration during the third ODI match against Australia in Perth on Sunday. Haris picked up two wickets in the match to take his tally to 10 scalps in the series, which includes a five-wicket haul in the previous match in Adelaide on Friday. Pakistan's Haris Rauf, center, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Glenn Maxwell during their one day international cricket match in Perth, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.(AP)

It happened in the 14th over the match. Haris banged a shorter delivery just outside off on his penultimate ball in the over as Matthew Short executed the pull shot, but Pakistan had a fielder at deep square leg as Irfan Khan made no error in completing the dismissal.

Following the wicket, which came just a day after his heroics in Adelaide, Haris pulled off a celebration similar to the one India all-rounder Hardik did in the T20 World Cup tournament earlier this year after dismissing Pakistan's Shadab Khan in a group-stage encounter. Hardik had, in fact, repeated the 'shoulder shrug' celebration after India won the ICC title on June 29.

Haris gets Glenn Maxwell yet again

An over later, Haris dismissed Maxwell for the third time in the series, sending back the Aussie batter for a two-ball duck. It was length delivery angled down as Maxwell looked to work it onto the on-side, but the ball straightened off a length and hut the thick outside edge to fly straight to the fielder at second slip.

Haris eventually completed his first spell with a maiden over as Pakistan inflicted a batting collapse in Perth. Australia went six down in 20.3 overs for just 88 runs, with Naseem Shah picking two wickets, while Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain snared a wicket each.

Pakistan earlier on the second ODI against Australia on Friday to level the series, winning by nine wickets after fifties from Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique. The hosts had won the opener by two wickets in Melbourne on November 4.