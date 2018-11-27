Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues rise in latest ICC women’s T20 rankings

Harmanpreet Kaur, India captain at the recently concluded ICC women’s T20 World Cup jumped three slots to be at number three in the latest ICC women’s T20 rankings.

Harmanpreet Kaur was the second highest run-scorer (183) in the tournament behind Alyssa Healy of Australia. Harmanpreet slammed a century in India’s opening match against New Zealand and scored a fifty against Australia in the last round robin game to have an excellent tournament.

Jemimah Rodrigues (up nine places to a career-best sixth) and left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana (up seven places to a career-best 10th) are the others from her team to move up after contributing in their team’s campaign in the Caribbean, which ended against England in the semi-finals.

Healy has gained four slots to reach eighth position for her player of the tournament effort, which saw her score 225 runs. Other batters to gain in the latest rankings update include Javeria Khan of Pakistan, who has gained seven places to reach a career-best 14th position, and Clare Shillington of Ireland, who has gained one slot to take the 19th slot.

In the bowlers’ list led by Australia’s Megan Schutt, New Zealand spinner Leigh Kasperek’s seven wickets have lifted her seven places to third position while finalists England’s Sophie Ecclestone has moved from 16th to fourth and fast bowler Anya Shrubsole from 12th to sixth place after a seven-wicket effort,

Other bowlers to improve their rankings include New Zealand leg-spinner Amelia Kerr (up 15 places to a career-best seventh), Delisa Kimmince of Australia (up 10 places to eighth), South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail (up 11 places to 10th), Pakistan’s Nashra Sandhu (up 25 places to a career-best 10th), Shashikala Siriwardene of Sri Lanka (up six places to 17th) and Salma Khatun of Bangladesh (up two places to 14th).

Windies’ Deandra Dottin has shot up from fourth to second in the list of all-rounders. She has overtaken Australia’s Ellyse Perry and compatriot Hayley Mathews after finishing with 121 runs and 10 wickets in the tournament. South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk has advanced one slot to reach fifth position among all-rounders.

