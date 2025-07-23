Harmanpreet Kaur's blistering century backed up Kranti Gaud's six wickets, India women win ODI series vs England

India secured a thrilling 13-run win over England in the third and final ODI at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, sealing the series 2-1. The victory was set up by a commanding century from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and a match-winning six-wicket haul by 19-year-old pacer Kranti Goud. India's Harmanpreet Kaur lifts the trophy as she celebrates with teammates after winning the Women's One Day International(Action Images via Reuters)

Batting first after winning the toss, India posted a formidable 318 for 5. Harmanpreet led from the front with a fluent 102 off 84 balls, her seventh ODI hundred and third against England. Her innings featured 14 boundaries and formed the backbone of India’s second-highest ODI total against England. The highest remains 333 for 5, scored in Canterbury in 2022.

Kaur’s innings was built on strong partnerships throughout the innings. After openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana added 64 for the first wicket, Kaur joined Harleen Deol at the crease following Mandhana’s dismissal for 45. The pair added 81 for the third wicket before Deol was dismissed for a well-compiled 45 off 65 balls.

Jemimah Rodrigues gave India crucial momentum with a quickfire 50 off 45 deliveries, including seven fours. Her 110-run partnership with Kaur in just 77 balls pushed India past the 300-run mark. Richa Ghosh provided the finishing flourish with a blistering 38 from just 18 balls, striking three fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 211.11.

England’s chase of 319 got off to a disastrous start. Goud struck twice in her first two overs to remove both openers cheaply, leaving England at 9 for 2. Emma Lamb and captain Nat Sciver-Brunt launched a strong counterattack, putting on 162 for the third wicket. Lamb scored 68 off 81 balls before being bowled by Shree Charani in the 31st over.

Sciver-Brunt continued to anchor the innings but fell just short of a century, dismissed for 98 by Deepti Sharma in the 35th over. Her knock, which included 11 fours, kept England in the hunt until the final phase of the match.

Alice Davidson-Richards added 44 off 34 balls in a late effort to keep England’s hopes alive, but Goud returned in the 48th over to dismiss her. With 14 runs required in the final over and only one wicket remaining, Goud held her nerve and bowled Lauren Bell to complete a sensational spell of 6 for 52 in just her fourth ODI.

Goud became the second youngest Indian woman to claim a five-wicket haul in ODIs at 19 years and 47 days, behind only Deepti Sharma. Only one Indian woman, Purnima Choudhary, had previously taken a five-for earlier in her ODI career.

India’s win not only clinched the series 2-1 but also capped a successful tour following their T20I series triumph. Harmanpreet’s milestone of 4000 ODI runs, becoming just the third Indian woman to reach the landmark after Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana, added further significance to the occasion.

Brief Scores:

India Women: 318/5 in 50 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 102, Jemimah Rodrigues 50, Harleen Deol 45; all England bowlers 1 wicket each)

England Women: 305 all out in 49.5 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 98, Emma Lamb 68, Alice Davidson-Richards 44; Kranti Goud 6/52, Deepti Sharma 1/50)

India won by 13 runs and took the ODI series 2-1.