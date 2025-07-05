Harry Brook tries to convince Shubman Gill to declare the innings; India captain's one-liner shushes him – Watch

Shubman Gill had the time of his life in the Edgbaston Test against England as he piled on the runs in both innings to give India the firm advantage in the second match of the five-Test series. Following his 269-run knock in the first innings, Gill backed up his effort with yet another ton in the second innings as he scored 161 runs off 162 balls to help India extend their lead well past the 550-run mark. The visitors dominated Day 4 to send the hosts on a leather hunt. However, the decision not to declare after crossing 500 raised a few eyebrows. India captain Shubman Gill had the best response in store after Harry Brook tried to convince him to declare the innings. (Action Images via Reuters)

Even England batter Harry Brook seemed a bit agitated on the park when Shubman Gill was at the crease. The right-handed batter who scored a century for Ben Stokes and co in the first innings, engaged in some fun and games with the India captain as he egged Gill on to declare the innings.

The weather prediction for the final day of the Test does not paint a gloomy picture as showers are forecast. Brook cited this prediction as he took a dig at Gill.

The stump mic picked up the chatter between Gill and Brook. When Ben Stokes was bowling to Gill, Harry Brook was heard saying, “450 declare. It's raining tomorrow. Half day, afternoon, it's raining.”

Shubman Gill quickly replied, saying, “Bad luck for us.” Harry Brook then asked the India captain to “take the draw.”

India set target of 608 runs

Shubman Gill eventually declared the innings with India's score at 427/6 in the second innings. As a result of this, the visitors set England a target of 608 runs in the second Test.

Shubman Gill top-scored for India with a knock of 161 runs in the second innings. He is now in the second spot on the list of most runs by a single batter in a Test. Gill scored a total of 430 runs in the Edgbaston Test.

Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and KL Rahul also scored half-centuries for India.

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar remained unbeaten on 69 and 12, respectively. For England, Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir scalped two wickets each.

Earlier, India had gained a lead of 180 runs after bundling out England for 407. The visitors had posted 587 in the first innings owing to Gill's 269-run knock.