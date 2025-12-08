‘Have to see how Abhishek Sharma counters this’: Pathan hints at South Africa's plans for India star ahead of 1st T20I

Abhishek Sharma has emerged as one of India’s most exciting T20 prospects, known for his fearless approach and clean ball-striking. The left-hander is a natural attacker and currently sits at the top of the ICC T20I batting rankings, reflecting his rapid rise in the shortest format. What sets Abhishek apart is his ability to dominate both pace and spin with ease — he plays the pull and cut fluently against quicks and is just as assured when launching spinners over the infield. All eyes will be on Abhishek Sharma when India take on South Africa in the first T20I against South Africa.(PTI)

At the international level, he has delivered eye-catching returns in T20Is, often scoring at a strike rate above 180 while maintaining an average close to 40 when given a sustained run at the top of the order, making him a vital weapon during the powerplay overs.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan lauded Abhishek's meteoric rise in T20 cricket, highlighting the left-hander’s rare blend of fearless intent and consistency at the top of the order. While praising his ability to score at an extraordinary pace, Pathan also pointed out that tougher tests await him against quality bowling attacks, with opposition teams likely to target him aggressively from the very first ball.

"The flow with which he is batting, the strike rate with which he is batting like at 190-200, and averages close to 40, you won't find any other batter who is this consistent while playing in this style. South Africa might look to bowl outside off stump, or they might even go for the short ball in the first or the second ball of the innings itself. We have to see how Abhishek Sharma counters this." Irfan Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read - Smriti Mandhana returns to nets one day after calling off wedding; proud internet says ‘most people would take months’

“If something is being tried against Abhishek Sharma…”

He further shared an optimistic view on Abhishek's development, saying that any new tactics tried against the left-hander would only help him evolve further. He feels both challenge and comfort can strengthen Abhishek’s already impressive form.

"If something is being tried against Abhishek Sharma, that is better, because it will be an opportunity for Abhishek Sharma to counter that and improve. If South Africa try nothing new against him, then also it is fine, let it continue, he is batting really well anyway." Pathan added.