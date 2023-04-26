Home / Cricket / 'He did what selectors wanted. Why wasn't he given same weightage?': Ex-India star attacks BCCI after Rahane's return

'He did what selectors wanted. Why wasn't he given same weightage?': Ex-India star attacks BCCI after Rahane's return

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 26, 2023 01:31 PM IST

The former India star didn't mince his words as he spoke in detail about the return of Ajinkya Rahane in the Test team.

Team India's squad for the 2023 World Test Championship final was announced on Tuesday, with the inclusion of Ajinkya Rahane being the major talking point. The 34-year-old star batter had been away from the Indian Test squad since February last year, when he was dropped for the home series against Sri Lanka. Rahane made his way back into the team on the back of strong performances in domestic cricket; furthermore, an injury to Shreyas Iyer forced the BCCI to bring back the veteran batter for the all-important title clash against Australia.

Ajinkya Rahane. (Getty)
Ajinkya Rahane. (Getty)

While the inclusion of Rahane was lauded by many fans and former cricketers alike, India's former spinner Murali Kartik has questioned the BCCI on the criteria for bringing back the star batter. Moreover, he also wondered why the same set of rules didn't apply for Hanuma Vihari, who has also been out of the Indian team since last year.

Also read: Watch: Siraj beats Virat twice in nets; Kohli's unreal comeback then brings back memories of MCG epic vs Pakistan

While Kartik did express his delight at Rahane making a comeback, he expressed his concerns over players not being selected on similar yardsticks.

"It's difficult. We have to ask SS Das and co. on what were the weightages for selection. Because when you dropped Rahane, you said that he hadn't scored for the past 20-30 innings. But the good thing is, every player can come back. Doors aren't closed on anyone. Earlier, when you were out, it was impossible to make a comeback.

“But I want to know, why wasn't the same weightage given to Hanuma Vihari. He has done what selectors wanted. Yes, Rahane's record is good, I'm the fan of the way he carries himself. But if this is the yardstick to select a player, Hanuma Vihari hasn't done anything wrong. He had been good when he was dropped. Why wasn't he seen with the same lens?” Kartik told Cricbuzz.

“But yes, he's in form. He's a good player, there's no doubt about that,” he said further.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ajinkya rahane hanuma vihari indian cricket team world test championship + 2 more
ajinkya rahane hanuma vihari indian cricket team world test championship + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out