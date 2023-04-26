'He did what selectors wanted. Why wasn't he given same weightage?': Ex-India star attacks BCCI after Rahane's return

Team India's squad for the 2023 World Test Championship final was announced on Tuesday, with the inclusion of Ajinkya Rahane being the major talking point. The 34-year-old star batter had been away from the Indian Test squad since February last year, when he was dropped for the home series against Sri Lanka. Rahane made his way back into the team on the back of strong performances in domestic cricket; furthermore, an injury to Shreyas Iyer forced the BCCI to bring back the veteran batter for the all-important title clash against Australia. Ajinkya Rahane. (Getty)

While the inclusion of Rahane was lauded by many fans and former cricketers alike, India's former spinner Murali Kartik has questioned the BCCI on the criteria for bringing back the star batter. Moreover, he also wondered why the same set of rules didn't apply for Hanuma Vihari, who has also been out of the Indian team since last year.

While Kartik did express his delight at Rahane making a comeback, he expressed his concerns over players not being selected on similar yardsticks.

"It's difficult. We have to ask SS Das and co. on what were the weightages for selection. Because when you dropped Rahane, you said that he hadn't scored for the past 20-30 innings. But the good thing is, every player can come back. Doors aren't closed on anyone. Earlier, when you were out, it was impossible to make a comeback.

“But I want to know, why wasn't the same weightage given to Hanuma Vihari. He has done what selectors wanted. Yes, Rahane's record is good, I'm the fan of the way he carries himself. But if this is the yardstick to select a player, Hanuma Vihari hasn't done anything wrong. He had been good when he was dropped. Why wasn't he seen with the same lens?” Kartik told Cricbuzz.

“But yes, he's in form. He's a good player, there's no doubt about that,” he said further.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON