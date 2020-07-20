‘He got Wagner out with a couple’: How R Ashwin’s carrom ball inspired New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner

cricket

There is no doubt in anyone’s mind that Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the best off-spinners in the modern age. Ashwin has the ability to constantly reinvent himself and in Test cricket, he has always posed a challenge for some of the best oppositions in the world. Ashwin’s carrom ball has also proved quite useful for him over the years, and this variation of his inspired New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner during a Test match between the two countries in 2016.

While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Santner was asked about his mystery variation named ‘claw’, which is a left-arm spinner’s carrom ball. In his response, Santner said, “I remember we were in India for the Test series in 2016, and [R] Ashwin bowled a few carrom balls and I think he got [Neil] Wagner out with a couple.

“I just felt like in New Zealand, when a left-hander comes in, you need to be able to make the ball go the other way - something different. I thought I could bring that out and it actually worked pretty well at that time,” he said.

On being asked about how he has been able to keep the variation still as a mystery, Santner said: “Throughout the World Cup, I had a sore middle finger. It was quite swollen, so I couldn’t flick it out and had to put it [the Claw] away. I’m definitely going to bring it out this year.

“It’s one of those where you have to keep bowling it because you’re flicking it out. For me, throughout the winter, it’s about bowling it the best way I can and try to disguise it better. The way I bowl, my fingers kind of stick up, so it’s noticeable for the batsmen. So disguising it better is something I’ll work on this winter,” he added.

On being asked about how fingerspinners have managed to stay in the modern-day game, Santner said: “A good wristspinner is very hard to hit. I guess, for me, on wickets that turn, you can bowl fast into the wicket and it can be difficult to hit. When it’s flat, the subtle variations of a wristspinner can be quite challenging for the batsmen whereas the fingerspinners have to use their pace a bit more, flight, and the crease. “

“Especially in white-ball cricket, you try to use these or cross-seam - anything in your favour. But still, fingerspinners and wristspinners have shown good results, and if you look at the rankings, there are a lot of spinners in the top ten,” Santner added.