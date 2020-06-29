‘He is a great instant advisor’: Kuldeep Yadav hoping for MS Dhoni’s comeback to Team India

cricket

Fans are eagerly waiting for the return of Mahendra Singh Dhoni The wicket-keeper batsman took a sabbatical from cricket after the 2019 World Cup loss to New Zealand and hasn’t played a game of competitive cricket in almost a year. Dhoni was supposed to return for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings but the Covid-19 pandemic halted those plans. IPL has been postponed indefinitely by the BCCI and Dhoni is still believed to be keeping himself fit for the cricket extravaganza.

Besides fans, players of the Indian cricket team are equally yearning for Dhoni’s return. Chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav said that everyone is missing ‘Mahi bhai’ and wants him to make his come back to the team soon.

“We all are missing Mahi bhai. I am a big fan of Mahi bhai. I really want him to come back into the team soon and play. Personally, I really feel he should play for India again,” Kuldeep told The Times of India.

Kuldeep has often explained the importance of Dhoni behind the wickets. He has revealed several times that Dhoni often advises him on where to bowl and explains some tricks to outsmart the bastman. Kuldeep said in the interview that Dhoni is someone who gives instant advice on the field rather than strategising before and after the game.

“Whenever we stepped onto the field, Mahi bhai would come up with some instant advice. That advice helped me a lot in my career. He is a great instant advisor,” Kuldeep said.

“He is someone who doesn’t believe giving advice ahead of and after the game. He will analyse things and come up with instant advice on the field. That’s what Virat bhai does as well.

“Mahi bhai is an instant advisor, Virat bhai is a great motivator. Apart from these two, Rohit bhai also guided me a lot on many occasions. I am really grateful that I am playing under seniors like Virat, Dhoni and Rohit.”

Kuldeep is the only Indian cricketer to taken two hat-tricks in international cricket. His first-hat trick was in a T20I encounter against Australia at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In an ODI against West Indies last year at Vizag, Kuldeep picked up another hat-trick and helped India to a win. Incidentally, Kuldeep had also taken a hat-trick back in the U-19 World Cup in 2014 against Scotland.

In a recent chat, the left-arm spinner recalled the hat-trick against Windies while calling it a special moment in his life. “It was a very important milestone in my life,” Kuldeep said in a chat with fellow teammates Mayank Agarwal and Yuzvendra Chahal in a video uploaded on the BCCI website.

“It was after a long time after the World Cup that me and Chahal were playing together. After the World Cup, either I was playing or Chahal was playing in a match. And it was also after a gap that I was making a return to the ODI team. This was important hat-trick because a good performance motivates you. This will always remain special,” the bowler said.