'He makes some weird noises and then says 'I was getting bored'': Axar reveals Pant's hilarious antics behind the stumps

Besides his recent rise across formats as a cricketer which has seen him being backed for the captaincy role as well after Virat Kohli had stepped down, Rishabh Pant has managed to win the hearts of his fans with his commentary and antics behind the stumps. And earlier this week, his India and Delhi Capitals teammate Axar Patel spilled the beans on the hilarious stories on Pant's antics as a wicketkeeper.

Speaking on the YouTube show 'Breakfast with Champions' with Gaurav Kapur, Axar admitted that while his chatters are fine, Pant makes some weird noises which is pretty hilarious and if one asks him about it he tells everyone that he was getting bored. He further added that Pant will do everything to keep himself occupied behind the stumps even when nothing is happening, like throwing his gloves or randomly chatting with the fielders around him, but tends to control it when Virat Kohli is there.

“His chatters are still nice, but the noises he (Rishabh Pant) makes,” Axar said while laughing. “I tell him ‘What are you Doing.' And Rishabh says ‘Need some fun around, or I was getting bored otherwise’.”

"He'll randomly ask the fielder at point, 'Bro how's it going?'. The slip fielders are always ready, he can do anything all of a sudden. He'll throw his gloves to the side, he'll do anything. The person next to him is always alert. When Virat [Kohli] bhai is there then he controls himself, but if it's Puji bhai [Cheteshwar Pujara], Mayank [Agarwal] or KL [Rahul], then you just can't hold him back," Axar further added.

Axar and Pant are presently part of the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) with both playing for Delhi Capitals.

The Pant-led side won two and lost as many as they stand seventh in the points table, only above Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Delhi will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.