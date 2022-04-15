'People talk about Kohli, Dhoni but he's someone who delivers under pressure as well': Kaif picks top-2 Asian cricketers

The Asian continent has produced some top-class cricketing talents over the decades and the present crop of cricketers are no less. Hence picking the top two cricketers from Asia could be a tough task, but former India cricketer did nit hesitate in naming his two best cricketers.

Although most might expect the India legend to pick among the popular choices in former India captain Virat Kohli or incumbent skipper Rohit Sharma, Kaif, in conversation with Sportskeeda, picked one bowler from India and one batter from Pakistan as his two best cricketers from Asia.

Kaif feels that while people talk a lot about batters from India, Jasprit Bumrah is a cricketer who has delivered under pressure as well and has been the key reason behind the rise in India's win percentage in Tests away from home.

“It's a tough one, but I like Bumrah. People talk a lot about batters from Kohli to Dhoni...they are all great players but someone like Bumrah, he is very calm-headed, is cool and composed and delivers under pressure as we have seen in the last few years. He has emerged as an all-format player. His arrival has helped India in bettering their overseas Test win percentage,” he said.

When asked about his favourite cricketer from Asia, Kaif picked present Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who recently won the Player of the Month award from ICC following a phenomenal March. The former cricketer feels that though Babar has been delivering on a consistent basis, he has not been appreciated enough for his performances.

“Pakistan has got real talent and some fantastic player. Babar Azam is there. I like Shaheen Afridi. But I would suggest Babar. He has been playing very well and has been in form, scoring well continuously. But he isn't appreciated enough for his performances, but for Pakistan he has already been a brilliant player,” he said.