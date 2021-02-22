‘He must be joking’: Rahul Tewatia’s first reaction after knowing of his maiden call-up from Yuzvendra Chahal
- Tewatia hogged the limelight with his impeccable all-round show at the Indian Premier League 2020 which held in the UAE. The uncapped cricketer played a couple of crucial knocks to rescue his side Rajasthan Royals in crunch situations.
All-rounder Rahul Tewatia took the first step towards fulfilling his dream of representing India on Saturday. He found himself in India’s 19-man squad for the upcoming T20I series against England announced by BCCI.
Tewatia hogged the limelight with his impeccable all-round show at the Indian Premier League 2020 which held in the UAE. The uncapped cricketer played a couple of crucial knocks to rescue his side Rajasthan Royals in crunch situations. He certainly proved his mettle with both bat and ball so that he could make an entry in the Indian dressing room.
As Tewatia is set to don the Indian jersey, the all-rounder expressed how he felt when his Haryana teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohit Sharma informed him about the selection. In a conversation with The Indian Express, Tewatia said that it was an ‘excepted’ piece of information to receive.
“When Yuzi bhai (Chahal) informed me, my first reaction was that he must be joking. I never thought I would get picked now. Mohit bhaiya (Sharma) also came to my room to inform me,” Tewatia told The Indian Express.
“Life has always thrown challenges. Haryana has three spinners who have already played for India; Amit Mishra, Chahal and Jayant Yadav. I always knew that if I get an opportunity, I must make it count. People had noticed me after the IPL. I thought if I continue to do well, I could get picked for the Indian team,” he added.
Ahead of joining Virat Kohli-led Indian side, Tewatia is hopeful that sharing the dressing room with a bunch of senior players will be a great experience.
“It will be great to share the dressing room with so many senior players and watch their work ethic from close quarters. I have heard that the experience of being with the Indian team is completely different. The team management and selectors have shown trust in me,” Tewatia said.
Tewatia ended IPL 2020 season with 255 runs and 10 wickets from 14 matches. His knock of 53 against Punjab Kings and 45 unbeaten against Sunrisers Hyderabad were his stand-out innings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCCI asks white-ball specialists to report in Ahmedabad on March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Ishan Kishan’s family reacted to his maiden India call-up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Australian selectors wrong or every IPL franchise?' Clarke on Finch's IPL snub
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lot of talk around me & Anderson playing together: Broad on Eng XI for 3rd Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It wasn't unexpected,' Aaron Finch on not being picked at IPL 2021 Auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Always had a desire to play with Dhoni, win tournament': Uthappa on move to CSK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishant Sharma’s ton, one of resolve and dedication
- The 32-year-old Sharma, who started off as a teenager in May 2007, has only now hit triple figures, but his longevity without shedding the tag as a genuine new-ball bowler is a tribute to his unwavering dedication as a subcontinent seamer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former selector reveals how Virat Kohli conducts himself in selection meetings
- Kohli's on-field antics often blow up on social media, but he is still regarded as one of the greatest of the current generation because of his consistent run with the bat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't think he will now make a comeback': Gavaskar on India spinner
- Ashwin last represented India in coloured outfits in 2017 after which he and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were overlooked for the limited-overs games.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashid Khan’s Helicopter Shot guides Lahore Qalandars to victory - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former selector explains why Krishnappa Gowtham is yet to make India debut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tendulkar congratulates Suryakumar, Ishan, Tewatia on maiden call-up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jay Bista slams 141, powers Uttarakhand to win over Meghalaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox