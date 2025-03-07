Hesson claims Varun Chakaravarthy’s threat alone could push New Zealand into major 'tactical' move for final vs India

Team India will face New Zealand in the all-important Champions Trophy final on Sunday. This will be their second meeting in the tournament; Rohit Sharma's men had earlier defeated the Kiwis by 40 runs in their Group A match, which ensured India finished at the top of the table. Varun Chakaravarthy claimed a five-wicket haul against New Zealand.(ANI)

Throughout the tournament, India didn't win a single toss; in fact, Rohit has lost the toss throughout India's last 14 ODIs, but according to former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson, it won't be a crucial factor come Sunday.

Hesson believes the lack of dew factor in Dubai renders toss less relevant, while also acknowledging India's strong form in the tournament.

"I for one thought there would be a little bit more dew at this ground at this time of year. Fortunately there hasn't been. Therefore the toss is actually not a big factor and I think that's great," says Hesson, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

"Heading into a Champions Trophy final you're not worried about who wins the toss and certainly if you're an Indian fan and the fact Rohit Sharma's lost 14 in a row, it's not something you're going to lose a whole heap of sleep over."

Chakaravarthy the key factor

The Indian spinner played his first match of the tournament against New Zealand – a decision which rewarded the side as he picked a brilliant five-wicket haul. Varun Chakaravarthy was eventually named the player of the match, and he continued on his splendid performance in the semi-final against Australia, returning figures of 2/49 in his ten overs.

According to Hesson, the presence of Chakaravarthly alone will force Kiwis to make a tactical call during toss.

“I think at the toss, from a tactical point of view, New Zealand will want to bat first and they will want to do what they did against South Africa in the semifinal. The reason why I say that is because of this man here, Varun Chakaravarthy,” said Hesson.

India will be aiming to clinch their second-successive ICC white-ball title on Sunday, following the T20 World Cup victory last year – also under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.