History at 51: Isle of Man cricketer claims five wickets for 10 runs, breaks 94-year-old international record
At 51 years old, Joanne Hicks set a new record in international cricket by becoming the oldest player to achieve a five-wicket haul.
Joanne Hicks has rewritten international cricket’s record books at the age of 51, becoming the oldest cricketer, male or female, to claim a five-wicket haul in an international match. The Isle of Man off-spinner achieved the remarkable feat against Greece in the Women’s Continental Cup in Romania, returning figures of 5/10 from her four overs as her side cruised to a nine-wicket victory on Thursday.
Hicks, born on March 9, 1975, was 51 years and 171 days old on the day of the match, making her the first bowler in international cricket to claim a five-for after turning 50. The veteran spinner ripped through Greece’s batting line-up after Isle of Man elected to field. Hicks dismissed Lydia Katsimari, Sofia-Nefeli Georgota, Aggeliki-Ioanna Argyropoulou, Theodora Parisi-Mesimeri and Alekcandra Kourkoulou, with four of her five wickets coming either bowled or lbw.
Her spell helped bowl Greece out for just 52 in 15 overs. Argyropoulou was their highest scorer with 17 off 36 balls, while Georgina Ford supported Hicks with figures of 2/9. Isle of Man made short work of the chase, reaching 56/1 in only six overs. Libby Moore remained unbeaten on 24, while Grace Cottier contributed 19 as they completed the victory with 84 deliveries remaining. Hicks was named Player of the Match.
Joanne Hicks breaks record dating back to 1932
Hicks’ performance took her past a remarkable international record that had survived since 1932. Australia’s Bert Ironmonger had previously been the oldest bowler to claim an international five-wicket haul. The left-arm spinner achieved the feat against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when he was 49.
Ironmonger took 5/6 and 6/18 in the same Test as South Africa were dismissed for 36 and 45, with Australia winning by an innings and 72 runs. His mark had therefore stood for more than 94 years before Hicks went past it.
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What makes Hicks’ achievement even more extraordinary is that this was not her first five-wicket haul late in her career. She took 5/10 against Malta in August 2024 when she was 49 years and 162 days old. Six days later, she claimed 5/22 against Greece aged 49 years and 168 days, at the time making herself the oldest woman to take an international five-for.
The latest performance was therefore her third five-wicket haul in women’s T20 internationals and equalled her career-best figures. Hicks’ international journey itself has been unconventional. She made her WT20I debut only in her late 40s and has since developed into a highly effective off-spinner for the Isle of Man. Now, more than three years after beginning her international career, she has achieved something no bowler had previously managed: taking five wickets in an international innings beyond the age of 50.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More