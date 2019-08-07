Honoured to have photo taken with Virat Kohli: Viv Richards to Ian Bishop

cricket

Legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards was ‘honoured’ to have a picture clicked with India captain Virat Kohli, according to former teammate Ian Bishop. Earlier, Kohli uploaded a picture on social media with Richards and referred to him as the ‘biggest boss’. Now, it has been revealed that Richards himself was pleased with getting a snap clicked with the Indian talisman.

Kohli’s post read: “With the biggest BOSS! @ivivianrichards

Bishop’s post read: “So Virat tweeted this yesterday. I asked Sir Vivian about it today. He seemed unaware of the Virat’s tweet. Sir Viv said that he was so honored to have his photo taken with Virat the “legend”. Such humility and presence by the great man. #batonofficiallypassed.”

So Virat tweeted this yesterday. I asked Sir Vivian about it today. He seemed unaware of the Virat’s tweet. Sir Viv said that he was so honored to have his photo taken with Virat the "legend". Such humility and presence by the great man. #batonofficiallypassed https://t.co/9cNwSCiXRp — ian bishop (@irbishi) August 6, 2019

After clinching the T20I series 3-0, Kohli’s troops India take on Windies in the first match of the three-match ODI series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday. The World Cup disappointment will continue to linger but skipper Virat Kohli will fancy his team’s chances in the series, notwithstanding the return of the swashbuckling Chris Gayle.

Shikhar Dhawan makes a comeback in the format where he has been India’s third best player after skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma. With Kedar Jadhav expected to come in at No 5 or 6 depending on how Rishabh Pant is used as a floater, it will be a toss up between Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer for the remaining middle-order slots.

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar playing three T20 Internationals in a week across two countries, he will probably get to cool his heels with Mohammed Shami leading the attack and Navdeep saini making his ODI debut.

Thoroughly outplayed in the shortest format, West Indies will hope the return of the talismanic Gayle bolsters them. Gayle during the World Cup had announced that the home series against India will be his last.

