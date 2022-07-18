Huge rankings boost for India as Rohit Sharma-led team surpasses Pakistan after England ODI series win

India's impressive 2-1 ODI series victory over England saw some significant movement in the ODI World rankings, with the Men in Blue surpassing their neighbours, leapfrogging them into third place on the table. The India-England series began with India in fourth, with knowledge that a victory in the series would lead to them entering the top three in the world rankings. After splitting the first two matches in London, Hardik Pandya's impressive all-round effort and Rishabh Pant's maiden ODI century guided India home in a tricky chase of 260 in Manchester.

It was a result which gave India both the Royal London One-Day Cup and third spot in the world rankings, behind only their hosts, who dropped some points and remained in second, and New Zealand, sitting comfortably at the top.

Pakistan are now three points behind India, and right behind them are South Africa, who could replace Pakistan in fourth if they successfully win all 3 matches in their series against England later this month.

With the ODI World Cup in India in 2023, the preparations in these ODI bilaterals are significant for all teams, as a matter of preparation and confidence. India will be happy with their rise in the world rankings, and hope it points them towards success in the tournament they host at home next year.

In Manchester, they were missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah, who was out through injury, and saw the top 3 fall for just 35 runs between them. However, the bowlers picked up the pieces and restricted England on a good deck for batting, after which Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant's partnership saw India through to a famous and important win. Pandya won player of the series for his impressive all-round performances with bat and ball.

With the tour in England now concluded, India will travel to the West Indies and the USA for a white-ball tour, including 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is.

