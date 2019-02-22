‘I am confident about playing white-ball cricket’: Cheteshwar Pujara on IPL snub

Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara hit an unbeaten 100 in 61 balls, his maiden T20 century, but the effort went in vain as Railways chased down Saurashtra’s 189-run target with five wickets in hand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy in Indore on Thursday.

Pujara played a stroke-filed innings, with 14 boundaries and a six, as his team, Saurashtra posted 188/3 in 20 overs.But contributions from the middle order helped Railways overhaul the target with two balls to spare.

Pujara, who has been ignored by the franchises in the IPL auction in the last few years, said that he thinks twice before putting his name in the auction.

“I think twice for sure (after being unsold). I put my name in because somewhere down the line I am very confident about playing white ball, whether it is ODI or T20. If I am not picked, I am not picked. But with such results, if I can carry on like this, people will start noticing. Even franchises might take notice. If I am still not picked I will carry on doing things I am doing. I don’t want to change anyone’s perceptions,” said Pujara as quoted by Times Now.

Pujara said that he is not surprised with his maiden T20 century.

“It is special. This was expected because I have done well whenever I have got the opportunity in white-ball cricket. I am not surprised by this century, but I am sure many people are. I knew this one would come at some stage in my career, and this is the right time. I have been really batting well. Good form in Test cricket can help you bat well in shorter formats. It helps you get into good positions, you pick the ball early so I am really happy. Although it came in a defeat, but it was a close game where Railways needed 12 off the last over and they pulled it off,” said Pujara.

