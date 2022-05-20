'I batted for 90 minutes non-stop in the nets': Virat Kohli 'worked really hard' ahead of RCB vs GT IPL 2022 tie

Virat Kohli fans breathed a huge sigh of relief as the Royal Challengers Bangalore batter was back among the runs. Kohli, the former RCB captain batted in a manner that gave him the nickname 'King Kohli' as he played a match-winning knock of 73 to keep his team alive in IPL 2022. Kohli hit eight fours and two sixes and looked like a million bucks en route to adding a century partnership with his captain Faf du Plessis. In the end, RCB defeated Gujarat Titans by eight wickets and with eight balls to spare. RCB played a perfect IPL match, with Kohli coming to the fore. (Also Read - Virat Kohli reacts to suggestions of him taking a break: 'There is one person precisely who has mentioned it')

Adjudged player of the match for his second half-century of the season, Kohli said he had worked hard in the nets in the lead-up to the match. Kohli has endured a rather indifferent IPL, either getting out for three golden ducks or getting starts before getting out to soft dismissals. Thursday, however was neither of those things as vintage Kohli took over proceedings at the Wankhede Stadium and played a more Kohli-esque knock.

"It was an important game. I was disappointed that I haven't done much for my team and that is what bothers me, not the stats. Today was a game where I was able to create an impact for the team. Puts us in a good position. There are expectations because of the performances that you have put in. You need to keep the perspective right. You can forget the process in order to live up to the expectations. I have worked really hard. I batted 90 minutes non-stop in the nets yesterday," Kohli said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Kohli picked up his first boundary off Mohammed Shami ad followed it with a lofted cover drive two balls later, and he said it was at this moment that he knew this was going to be his night. "With the very first shot of Shami, I felt I could hit lengths balls over the fielder's head. I knew that tonight was the night when I could kick on," said the former RCB captain.

