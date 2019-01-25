‘I’ll let you off because I love you’ – Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen engage in hilarious Twitter conversation

India skipper Virat Kohli and former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen were involved in a funny Twitter conversation on Friday. The duo lit up the social media platform with their hilarious banter after Kohli had uploaded a picture of himself during Team India’s off-day in New Zealand.

After registering a convincing eight-wicket win in Napier, the players got an off-day owing to travel and that is when Kohli uploaded a picture of himself on Twitter and his post read: “Basking in the sun.”

Basking in the sun. ☀️😎 pic.twitter.com/BEcZ2y2qrt — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 24, 2019

Pietersen was quick to comment on the picture and pulled Kohli’s leg by commenting: “Looks a bit like you’re more in the shade, bro!”

Looks a bit like you’re more in the shade, bro! 😂 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 24, 2019

Kohli saw the humourous side of Pietersen’s comment and replied: “Well in that case you should’ve seen my first caption. Much worse. PS - the face is still in the sun.”

Well in that case you should've seen my first caption. Much worse. 😂

PS - the face is still in the sun 🤪 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 24, 2019

Pietersen then ended the conversation by saying he will give Kohli the benefit of doubt because he loves him. His post read: “I’ll let you off cos I love you!”

I’ll let you off cos I love you! 😂 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 24, 2019

India will now take on New Zealand in the second ODI of the five-match series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday. The ‘Men in Blue’ have never played an ODI at this venue before and will be eager to put their best foot forwards in order to double their lead in the series.

Squads:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 10:51 IST