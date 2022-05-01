'I was thinking 'Who is this boy? He looks like a kindergarten student'': CSK legend recalls first meeting with Parthiv

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will complete 15 years this year. Since its inception in 2008, the lucrative T20 league has witnessed talismanic captains proving their mettle, lesser-known players making it big, and stars leaving behind their legacy. Many Indian and overseas picks have come under the umbrella of the IPL and the competition has seen the burgeoning of two teams. While Mumbai Indians have won the title five times, Chennai Super Kings flaunt four IPL trophies in their cabinet. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Talking about Chennai Super Kings, the franchise has been the most consistent unit in IPL history, having made it through the playoffs in 11 seasons. In the maiden IPL edition, CSK had the likes of Matthew Hayden and Michael Hussey, who relived the memories of sharing the dressing room with new faces.

In a video shared by the four-time IPL winners, Hayden spoke about meeting Parthiv Patel, who bore the brunt of sledging the giant Australian at the Gabba. During the VB series in 2004, the former India wicketkeeper had poked fun at Hayden with a 'hoo hoo' when the batter was walking back to the pavilion. Parthiv was the 12th man in Brisbane.

"You are a really nice bloke Huss (Hussey). I, on the other hand, am flat out evil. My memories were a little nervous to be perfectly honest. Parthiv and I can remember walking off the Gabba when he was the 12th man. I'd just been dismissed and he was laughing in my face because I've been dismissed against India... and I was thinking, 'Who is this boy? He looks like a kindergarten student.' I gave him the biggest spraying of his life inside the changing room," Hayden told Hussey in a 'Super Reunion' CSK stars.

"All of a sudden, he was in the same changing area and I had to control all my past demons," he further said.

Hussey also jogged down the memory lane and said all Indian players were intimidated by Hayden's presence during his initial days with Chennai.

"I walked in behind you when we came for the first training session at the Chepauk... and I could see Indians just carrying into the corner. Here comes this big ogre Matthew Hayden. You were like 'Good day boys' and I could see the surprise on their face that he's actually a nice guy," said Hussey.

