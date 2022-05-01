'Have seen Indian cricket change under him': Sehwag explains why MS Dhoni can lead CSK to 6 straight wins in IPL 2022

After a poor start to his stint as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where the defending champions lost six of their eight games in IPL 2022, Ravindra Jadeja relinquished the position and handed it back to MS Dhoni for the remainder of the season. CSK still have miles to go to keep playoff hopes alive in this season where they presently stand ninth in the points table, but former India cricketer Virender Sehwag feels Dhoni is the man who had script this miraculous turnaround. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Dhoni led CSK in every season since the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league barring the two seasons in 2016 and 2017 when the team was suspended owing to corruption charges. However, two days before the start of the 15th season, Dhoni passed the captaincy baton to Jadeja.

While the star all-rounder, who was CSK's first player to be retained for the 2022 season, was backed by all his teammates, the franchise managed only two wins to stand ninth in the table, with their season hanging on a thread. But Sehwag feels that Dhoni has the ability to turn things around.

ALSO READ: 'He was so into his shell. Day he was leaving he was almost crying': Harbhajan recalls Kuldeep's forgettable stay at KKR

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Sehwag said, "I have been with that man since 2005 and I have seen Indian cricket change under him. We used to lose the games we had under control and under his captaincy, we won games in which we were on the brink of losing. We had never thought that we'll travel to Australia and beat them 2-0 in two finals of the triangular tournament [Commonwealth Bank Series] and we won that in 2008. Especially, after we were beaten in the Test series.

"After that we won several ICC knockouts, home series under him, the ones which we used to lose before but they turned into victories. So keeping that in mind, I am saying that it can happen [CSK winning 6 games in a row]," Sehwag further added.

Dhoni will resume CSK captaincy from Sunday where the team will be up against 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON