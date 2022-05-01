'He was so into his shell. Day he was leaving he was almost crying': Harbhajan recalls Kuldeep's forgettable stay at KKR

Kuldeep Yadav has made a stunning return to Indian Premier League this season with 17 wickets in eight innings at just 14.11. The Delhi Capitals bowler is presently the second-highest wicket-taker this season so far. And his wicket tally is two more than thrice the amount he managed at Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous two seasons. Recalling those forgettable days, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh hailed Kuldeep's improved return. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Kuldeep was roped in by KKR in 2014 and stayed at the franchise until 2021. He made his IPL debut in 2016 and became a key member of the team in 2017 and 2018 when he picked 29 wickets in 27 innings. However, between 2020 and 2021, Kuldeep managed just 13 appearances with five wickets at a strike rate of well over 50.

Speaking to Star Sports, Harbhajan recalled Kuldeep's days at KKR. He revealed that the youngster was almost crying the day he was leaving with an injury.

“Whenever I saw him, he was so into his shell last year. KKR wasn't playing him. Then he got injured. The day he was leaving he was almost crying. I am so happy that he recovered well and came back strongly,” he said.

Kuldeep stands only two wickets away from overtaking Yuzvendra Chahal in the Purple Cap list. Impressed with Kuldeep's return and with both the leggies performing to their fullest, Harbhajan has backed them for a India return.

“Kuldeep has spent so many hours at the nets. Obviously he has got injured. And the way he came back to bowling was like he was doing it for the first time. KulCha are doing so great. They have a great future ahead. When they played for India together they were brilliant. And they both now are in good form which means Team India will benefit from this. And I hope they both get selected,” he said.

