ICC confirms venues of 2024 Men's T20 World Cup to be co-hosted by USA

Dallas, Florida and New York have been confirmed as the three major USA cities where the matches will be played for the blockbuster tournament. The venues will be Grand Prairie in Dallas, Broward County in Florida and Nassau County in New York.

“We’re delighted to announce the three USA venues that will host part of the biggest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ever staged, with 20 teams competing for the trophy. The USA is a strategically important market and these venues give us an excellent opportunity to make a statement in the world’s biggest sport market,” said ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice.

“We explored a number of potential venue options in the country, and we were hugely encouraged by the enthusiasm the event generated amongst prospective hosts, reinforcing the growing awareness around cricket’s massive fanbase and its power to unite diverse communities," added Allardice.

Allardice further informed that modular stadium technology will be used to increase facilities for the success of the upcoming cricket extravaganza. The stadiums will be increased in size to expand seating and media and premium hospitality areas.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to use modular stadium technology to present world-class cricket in a location that has not previously hosted an ICC global event giving USA cricket fans the chance to watch the world’s best on their doorstep," explained Allardice.

"This technology has been used at previous ICC events to increase venue capacity and it’s routinely used in other major sports around the world. In the USA, it will give us the opportunity to increase the size of the venues in both Dallas and Florida and create what is going to be a stunning venue in New York,” he added.

Notably, the previous edition of the tournament i.e, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 was hosted by Australia. The final was played between Pakistan and England. Jos Buttler-led England had hammered Pakistan by five wickets to become the champion. England all-rounder Ben Stokes had slammed 52 off 49 balls to help his team reach the target of 138 runs. England's Sam Curran was adjudged the Player of the Match and the Player of the Series. It was England's second title triumph in the history of Men’s T20 World Cup. Earlier, England were the winners in the 2010 edition .