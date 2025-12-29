ICC cracks down on MCG following two-day Ashes Test debacle, labels pitch 'unsatisfactory'

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday came down heavily on the Melbourne Cricket Ground after the fourth Ashes Test was wrapped up inside just two days, officially branding the pitch as “unsatisfactory”. The venue was also handed one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process. Ben Duckett (R) is bowled by Mitchell Starc on the second day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match between Australia and England at the MCG(AFP)

Jeff Crowe from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees explained the rationale behind his assessment of the pitch.

He stated, “The MCG pitch was too much in favour of the bowlers. With 20 wickets falling on the first day, 16 on the second day and no batter even reaching a half-century, the pitch was ‘Unsatisfactory’ as per the guidelines and the venue gets one demerit point.”

Accumulation of six demerit points leads to a 12-month ban on the venue.

The fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne ended in just two days, a rare occurrence in Australian cricket. Not a single batter from either side managed a half-century, a feat unseen on Australian soil for 93 years. This was the second two-day Test of the series, following the opener in Perth. The last series to feature more than one Test finishing in under two days was in 1912, and this marks only the fourth time such a scenario has occurred in Australia’s Test history.

Day 1 saw a staggering 20 wickets fall, with both teams bowled out, a first for a Boxing Day Test. Australia collapsed again on Day 2, scoring just 132, leaving England with a modest target of 175, which they chased down comfortably to win by four wickets.

The pitch came under heavy criticism, with England captain Ben Stokes calling it “not great for the game,” while Cricket Australia admitted it was “bad for business.”

Despite England’s win, Australia had already secured the Ashes, having taken an unassailable 3–0 lead with victories in the first three Tests. The final Test of the series is scheduled to begin in Sydney on January 4.