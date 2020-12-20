e-paper
Home / Cricket / ICC Men’s Test Rankings: Virat Kohli closes gap on Steve Smith

ICC Men’s Test Rankings: Virat Kohli closes gap on Steve Smith

The Indian captain reduced the difference from 25 points to 13 following his first innings score of 74, which helped him gaining two points.

cricket Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 15:27 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Photo of Indian captain Virat Kohli
Photo of Indian captain Virat Kohli(Twitter)
         

India skipper Virat Kohli has managed to close the gap on Steve Smith at the top of the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings. As per the latest rankings released on Sunday, the Indian captain reduced the difference from 25 points to 13 following his first innings score of 74, which helped him gaining two points.

Smith, on the other hand, lost 10 rating points after failing to do much with the bat across innings against India in Adelaide. He was dismissed for 1 by Ravichandran Ashwin in the first innings and remained unbeaten on the same score in the second.

Australian skipper Tim Paine jumped up to the 33rd spot with 592 points – his career best. Paine played a fighting knock of 73 not-out and won the man of the match award in the first Test. His previous best was 45th in December of 2018.

Marnus Labuschagne’s innings of 47 & 6 in such a low-scoring match have pushed him to a career-best 839 points. Further down, Joe Burns unbeaten 51 saw him move into 48th place, the first time he has been in the top 50 since 2016.

With the ball, Pat Cummins took seven wickets in the match to gain six points and move from 904 to 910, which is a comfortable lead over Stuart Broad in second place.

Australian pacer, Josh Hazelwood’s astonishing figures of 5/8 in India’s second innings helped him gain four spots and move back into the top five with 805 points, the first time since March 2018.

With four wickets in Australia’s first innings, India’s R Ashwin has overtaken Jasprit Bumrah as India’s top ranked bowler, currently in the ninth place.

