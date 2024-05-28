ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches: Teams, full schedule, live streaming and all you need to know

With the 2024 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup set to start in June, teams will warm up for the marquee tournament with 16 practice matches, played between 17 countries from 27 May to 1 June this year. Cricket is making a big-ticket return to North America with the T20 World Cup. The upcoming edition of the ICC World T20 will be co-hosted by the United States and former champions, the West Indies. India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) and teammate Virat Kohli celebrate after the dismissal of Australia's Mitchell Marsh (AFP)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the warm-up fixtures for the T20 World Cup on May 16. Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, Broward County Stadium in Florida, Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago will host the 16 warm-up matches in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. A total of 17 teams will feature in the warm-up games. South Africa will play an intra-squad game in Florida.

T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up matches full schedule:

May 27:

- Canada vs Nepal at 9 PM IST

May 28:

- Oman vs Papua New Guinea at 12:30 AM IST

- Namibia vs Uganda at 4:30 AM IST

- Sri Lanka vs Netherlands at 8 PM IST

- Bangladesh vs USA at 9 PM IST

May 29:

- Australia vs Namibia at 4:30 AM IST

- Afghanistan vs Oman at 10:30 PM IST

May 30:

- Scotland vs Uganda at 8 PM IST

- Nepal vs USA at 9 PM IST

May 31:

- Namibia vs Papua New Guinea at 12:30 AM IST

- Netherlands vs Canada at 1 AM IST

- West Indies vs Australia at 4:30 AM IST

- Ireland vs Sri Lanka at 8 PM IST

- Scotland vs Afghanistan at 8 PM IST

June 1:

- India vs Bangladesh at 8 PM IST

T20 World Cup: Live streaming details

Interestingly, only two games will have a live broadcast. The West Indies-Australia and India-Bangladesh matches will be available for live streaming and broadcast. Fans can watch India's warm-up match against Bangladesh on TV on Star Sports Network. The same match will have a live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.