ICC takes action against India pacer after Code of Conduct breach in Women's Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka

Gaud admitted the breach and accepted the sanction proposed by Supriya Rani Das, a member of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. As a result, no formal hearing was required.

The offence concerned conduct that could have provoked an aggressive reaction following the batter's dismissal during an international match. The incident occurred during the opening over of Sri Lanka’s innings. After removing opener Imesha Dulani, Gaud gestured towards the pavilion, prompting the match officials to charge her with the offence.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday handed a financial penalty to India pacer Kranti Gaud after she was found guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct during the Women's Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium. The 23-year-old was docked 10 per cent of her match fees and was also given one demerit point after being found guilty of breaching Level 1 of Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

What consequences do teams face for slow over-rate under the ICC Code of Conduct?

What consequences do teams face for slow over-rate under the ICC Code of Conduct?

How did the Indian women's team react after winning the Women's Asia Cup?

How did the Indian women's team react after winning the Women's Asia Cup?

What were the reasons behind the ICC's penalty on Kranti Gaud?

What were the reasons behind the ICC's penalty on Kranti Gaud?

Also Read: ‘We should not play Pakistan’: India's World Cup winner's message after ‘same old' Mohsin Naqvi trophy snub

The charge was brought by on-field umpires Saleema Imtiaz and Shathira Jakir Jesy, with third umpire Rokeya Sultana and fourth umpire Humaira Farah also involved in the officiating team.

The one demerit point is Gaud’s first in a 24-month period. Under the ICC disciplinary framework, Level 1 violations can result in an official reprimand or a fine of up to 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

Speaking of the Women's Asia Cup, India won the tournament for record-extending eighth time on Sunday after getting the better of Sri Lanka by 72 runs. However, the team did not get the trophy as the contingent refused to accept the silverware from ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Pakistan also fined for slow over-rate Pakistan were also sanctioned following their Women’s Asia Cup semi-final loss against Sri Lanka. The Fatima Sana-led side was fined five per cent of its players’ match fees after being deemed to have bowled one over short of the required rate once time allowances were taken into account.

The sanction was imposed by G.S. Lakshmi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees under Article 2.22, which governs minimum over-rate offences. Players are fined five per cent of their match fee for each over their team falls short of the required rate.

Pakistan captain Fatima admitted the offence and accepted the proposed punishment, meaning the matter did not proceed to a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Vrinda Rathi and Shathira Jakir Jesy, third umpire Rokeya Sultana and fourth umpire Rabab Ahsan had levelled the charge against Pakistan.