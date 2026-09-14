ICC takes action against India pacer after Code of Conduct breach in Women's Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka
ICC takes action against India pacer Kranti Gaud after she breached the Code of Conduct during the Women's Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday handed a financial penalty to India pacer Kranti Gaud after she was found guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct during the Women's Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium. The 23-year-old was docked 10 per cent of her match fees and was also given one demerit point after being found guilty of breaching Level 1 of Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.
The offence concerned conduct that could have provoked an aggressive reaction following the batter's dismissal during an international match. The incident occurred during the opening over of Sri Lanka’s innings. After removing opener Imesha Dulani, Gaud gestured towards the pavilion, prompting the match officials to charge her with the offence.
Gaud admitted the breach and accepted the sanction proposed by Supriya Rani Das, a member of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. As a result, no formal hearing was required.
Deep Dive
Also Read: ‘We should not play Pakistan’: India's World Cup winner's message after ‘same old' Mohsin Naqvi trophy snub
The charge was brought by on-field umpires Saleema Imtiaz and Shathira Jakir Jesy, with third umpire Rokeya Sultana and fourth umpire Humaira Farah also involved in the officiating team.
The one demerit point is Gaud’s first in a 24-month period. Under the ICC disciplinary framework, Level 1 violations can result in an official reprimand or a fine of up to 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.
Speaking of the Women's Asia Cup, India won the tournament for record-extending eighth time on Sunday after getting the better of Sri Lanka by 72 runs. However, the team did not get the trophy as the contingent refused to accept the silverware from ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi.
Pakistan also fined for slow over-rate
Pakistan were also sanctioned following their Women’s Asia Cup semi-final loss against Sri Lanka. The Fatima Sana-led side was fined five per cent of its players’ match fees after being deemed to have bowled one over short of the required rate once time allowances were taken into account.
The sanction was imposed by G.S. Lakshmi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees under Article 2.22, which governs minimum over-rate offences. Players are fined five per cent of their match fee for each over their team falls short of the required rate.
Pakistan captain Fatima admitted the offence and accepted the proposed punishment, meaning the matter did not proceed to a formal hearing.
On-field umpires Vrinda Rathi and Shathira Jakir Jesy, third umpire Rokeya Sultana and fourth umpire Rabab Ahsan had levelled the charge against Pakistan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More