ICC Women’s World T20 2018: Five players to watch out for

The sixth edition of ICC Women’s World Twenty20 is almost upon us as the 10-team event gets underway on Friday and will be a spectacle. Hosts and defending champions West Indies will once again be the ones to beat as they bid to become only the second team to hold on their title. Australia, the most successful side in the world in T20Is, on the other hand will be looking to assert their dominance.

India, hosts of the last edition, failed to make the semis the last time and will be keen to show the world what they are capable off as will be the other participating teams. Here Hindustan Times looks at some of the stars who could light up the tournament and could make their teams tick:

Harmanpreet Kaur (India)

India’s skipper will be the key for India as they look to make a better fist of the tournament this time round. The 29-year-old has a sparkling record in T20s for India having scored 1703 runs in 77 innings. She is more than handy with the ball as well and has 24 wickets at a very reasonable economy rate of 6.19 runs per over. She also had a storming season for Lancashire Thunder in KSL and she will be key if India are to do well in the tournament.

Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

New Zealand were the losing finalists in the first two editions of the T20 World Cup and if they harbor any intentions of making it all the way this time round a lot will depend on Suzie Bates. Named ICC’s World T20 and ODI cricketer of the year in 2015 and the veteran of more than a 100 T20Is will be pivotal to the Kiwis’ chances in the Caribbean. Ranked number one batsman in the world she will set the tone for the innings and how it goes and that could decide the way the match turns out.

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

There are all-rounders and then there are all-rounders, Ellyse Perry certainly falls in the category of the latter. Perry has represented Australia in both cricket and football and in cricket she plays the role of an all rounder, a role whose importance is extenuated in limited overs format of the game. A right handed batter and a right arm fast medium bowler, Perry will be the ace in the Aussie pack. Her batting and bowling averages show that she could win the game on her own for her team and players like that are priceless.

Hayley Matthews (West Indies)

Another all-rounder, Hayley Matthews will be one of those players whose performance will dictate how well the hosts do in the tournament. Like Ellyse Perry, Matthews has represented her country Barbados in a number of athletics events winning a number of medals. Just 20 she already has a decent record to her name, with best surely yet to come. A global event like World T20 represents a perfect platform to showcase her undoubted talent and she will not be short of any motivation.

Danielle Hazell (England)

After winning the first edition in 2009 beating New Zealand in the final, England haven’t won the World T20 even once, finishing runners-up twice to Australia. The thin dividing line between haves and have-nots could be bridged by their bowling and Danielle Hazell will be a crucial cog in the heel. She has an economy of 5.5 runs per over in her 70 internationals and that is pure gold. She was forced out of the last edition with injury and will be looking to make up for last time.

