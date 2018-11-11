ICC Women’s World T20: India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

After a near perfect beginning, the Indian women’s team will be overwhelming favourites against arch-rivals Pakistan in its second group league encounter of the ICC World T20 on Sunday.

Not considered among the top T20 teams in the world, India produced a power-packed performance, winning the opener against a formidable New Zealand side by 34 runs after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s 51-ball 103.

With momentum firmly on India’s side, the ‘Women In Blue’ would like to set the record straight after losing to their arch-rivals in the 2016 edition at home.

When is the World T20I match between India and Pakistan?

The India vs Pakistan Women’s World T20 match is on November 11, 2018.

Where will the World T20I match between India and Pakistan be played?

The India vs Pakistan Women’s World T20 match will be played in Guyana at the Providence Stadium.

What time does the World T20I match between India and Pakistan begin?

The World T20I match between India and Pakistan will begin at 20:30 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the World T20I match between India and Pakistan?

The World T20I match between India and Pakistan will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the World T20I match between India and Pakistan?

World T20I match between India and Pakistan live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 14:01 IST