ICC World Cup 2019: Former Pakistan captain picks MS Dhoni as his idol in Indian team

A day before India’s ICC World Cup 2019 opening match against South Africa on Wednesday, former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq gave a huge compliment to MS Dhoni. Heaping praise on Dhoni, Misbah chose him as his idol in the Indian team.

Misbah was asked to pick his idol from the Indian side during a World Cup special show on India Today. The former Pakistan captain first took Tendulkar’s name, mentioning the little master as his batting idol but was quick to change his choice to Dhoni overall. “As a batsman, I would pick Sachin Tendulkar. But I would go with MS Dhoni overall,” said Misbah.

The right-hander who led Pakistan to the quarter-finals of the last edition of World Cup said Dhoni’s captaincy changed the face of Indian cricket. “I’m choosing Dhoni because of the change and the achievement that Indian cricket witnessed under his captaincy. There are no doubts that there have been big names who cannot be forgotten like Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly but I still believe whatever India has achieved under Dhoni are very big achievements,” added Misbah.

The 37-year-old former India captain is playing his last ODI World Cup and he comes into the tournament high on confidence. Dhoni struck a brilliant 113 in India’s second warm-up match against Bangladesh to lead his side to 359 despite losing four wickets cheaply.

Though Dhoni did not keep wickets for the entire duration of India’s two warm-up games, he is certain to don the gloves when India start their World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa on Wednesday.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 12:32 IST