ICC World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: Threats recede before crucial Pakistan game

Of the two possible threats to the Pakistan game, one subsided as rain clouds were headed elsewhere. The other threat, a political one, has also receded. Ahead of the ‘mother of all cricket battles’ there is expectation but also an unusual calm. Not long back the BCCI COA demanded tough action against countries (meaning Pakistan) for supporting terror. Now, just as teams are about to line-up at Manchester, the strident rhetoric is on mute. It’s time to reissue statements that ‘this is only a game of cricket’. (Complete coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)

Still, mindful of the importance of the match, COA’s Lt Gen Ravi Thogde is around. His two colleagues (also eligible for a 7-day trip here) have stayed back, one due to preoccupation and the other in solemn protest. However, Ehsan Mani (ex-ICC chief, recently picked by Imran Khan to head PCB) and ICC head Shashank Manohar are not here.

Supporting the team are three selectors led by MSK, a statement in itself considering the team management (captain, vice-captain and coach) has a strong say in deciding the 11. All legends are here except Dravid.

Representing Pakistan, is Waqar Younis. He is active across media platforms and a sought after coach.He is bemused by the lack of swing in contemporary cricket. Asked about the reasons, he just shrugs: ask the ICC. Have bowlers lost the art? Couldn’t be that, he replied. Everyone can’t be so unskilled. Is it the white ball? Quite likely, but I don’t know what because the seam and the ball looks the same.

Waqar feels Pakistan must discover its A game to challenge India. Virat echoes the sentiment and because of Champions Trophy 2017, realises Pakistan, however up and down performance wise, is never to be taken lightly.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 08:39 IST