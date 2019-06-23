ICC World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs South Africa: Imran Tahir scripts World Cup history for South Africa

Imran Tahir scripted history as he became the highest wicket-taker for South Africa in World Cups as he took two wickets during the ICC World Cup 2019 encounter at Lord’s on Sunday.

Tahir dismissed Pakistan opening batsmen - Fakhar Zaman and Imam-Ul-Haq - to achieve the feat.

The two wickets gave him 39, one more than fast bowler Allan Donald, who retired after the 2003 World Cup.

Tahir, the oldest man in the tournament at 40, induced Fakhar Zaman to lob a catch to first slip in the 15th over, and brilliantly caught Imam-ul-Haq off his own bowling in the 21st.

Tahir, as always, celebrated by running around the Lord’s ground with arms out like he was flying.

He has 10 wickets in this tournament.

With only one win apiece, Pakistan and South Africa both need a victory to keep alive their slender hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to bat first.

Pakistan made two changes as Shoaib Malik and Hassan Ali were left out, with Shaheen Afridi and Haris Sohail coming in. South Africa were unchanged from their narrow defeat against New Zealand.

