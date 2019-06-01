ICC World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag reunite in commentary box

It was a special moment for all crickets as the legendary trio of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag were reunited once again during the opening match of the ICC World Cup 2019 between England and South Africa but this time, the place of the reunion was the commentary box.

It was the debut for Tendulkar as a commentator and his former teammates - Ganguly and Sehwag - were there to help him on the occasion. When asked about his feelings, the Master Blaster compared it to his debut against Pakistan in 1989.

READ: ‘He can’t take abuse’: Rabada labels Kohli ‘immature’ before World Cup tie

“I know, I am having the same feeling I had in Pakistan in 1989. Now it’s 2019, I am having the same feeling. 30 years down the line. I have a microphone in hand, not a cricket bat. Looking forward to it,” he was quoted.

Sehwag also posted a picture of the three in action during a 2003 ODI against New Zealand with the caption - “Together again!”

The three legends were part of the 2003 World Cup squad which reached the finals but were ultimately defeated by Australia. Eight years later, Sehwag and Tendulkar went on to clinch the title under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 22:45 IST