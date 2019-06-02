ICC World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Hashim Amla on verge of breaking Virat Kohli’s long-standing ODI record

After a loss in their opening clash against England, South Africa would look to get their campaign back on track against Bangladesh. While the bowling was disciplined, the batting order collapsed and this is where the Proteas need to be wary against Mashrafe Mortaza’s men.

Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock have to take the lead with the bat if South Africa have to make a comeback. Amla could script history in this match as he needs just 77 runs to complete 8000 runs in ODIs.

We take at all the possible numbers from the match:

• 282: Average 1st innings score at Kennington Oval, extrapolated over last 5 completed 1st innings at this ground in ODIs.

• 77: Hashim Amla requires 77 runs to complete 8000 runs in his ODI Career.

o Having played 172 innings so far, if he achieves this feat in his next innings against Bangladesh on 2nd June, he will become the fastest to reach 8000 runs in ODI’s.

o Currently, Virat Kohli holds the record of fastest to 8000 runs in 175 innings.

o If he does so, he would become the 4th South African player to complete 8000 runs in ODI’s after Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers & Herschelle Gibbs.

• 6/10: Q de Kock has scored 50+ runs in 6 innings out of last 10 innings that he has played.

• Match #100: Imran Tahir will play his 100th ODI match for South Africa if he starts against Bangladesh on 2nd June 2019.

• 5/5: Imran Tahir has taken 2 or more wickets in each of his last 5 matches for South Africa in ODI’s.

• 18/19: Lungi Ngidi has managed to take a wicket in 18/19 matches that he has played in his ODI career. (Except for his Debut match vs India in 2018)

• 78: David Miller needs 78 more runs to complete 3000 runs in ODIs for SA.

• #1: Kagiso Rabada is the highest wicket taker among pace bowlers since 2015 WC with 108 wickets in ODI’s.

• 4: Dale Steyn needs 4 more wickets to reach 200 wickets in ODIs.

o Although, if he takes 6, then Steyn will complete 200 wickets for South Africa in ODIs as well as he has taken 2 for Africa XI.

o In addition, having bowled in 124 innings so far, if Steyn reaches 200 ODI wickets in the next innings, then he will become the 2nd fastest South African bowler after Allan Donald (117) and 5th fastest overall.

• 76: Hashim Amla requires 76 runs to be leading run scorer for South Africa against Bangladesh in ODI’s.

o He needs 3 runs to complete 500 runs against Bangladesh in ODI’s.

o If he does so, he would become the 3rd South African player to score 500+ runs against Bangladesh after Graeme Smith (572) and Herschelle Gibbs (506).

• 2: Kagiso Rabada (13 wkts) needs 2 wickets to be the leading wicket taker against Bangladesh since 2015 WC.

o Currently, Tim Southee is the leading wicket taker (14 wkts) against Bangladesh since 2015 WC.

• 19.58: Bangladesh has lowest batting average against South Africa among the World Cup 2019 playing teams (min 20 matches played). (Afghanistan have not faced South Africa in ODI’s yet.)

• 1: Shakib al Hasan needs 1 wicket to complete 250 wickets for Bangladesh in ODI’s.

• 58: Tamim Iqbal needs 58 runs to be the leading runs scorer for Bangladesh in World Cups.

o He needs 17 runs to complete 500 runs for Bangladesh in WC.

o If he does so, he would become the 3rd Bangladesh batsmen to score 500+ runs in WC after Shakib al Hasan (540) and Mushfiqur Rahim (510).

• #1: Shakib Al Hasan is the leading run scorer and leading wicket taker for Bangladesh in World Cup. (540 runs & 23 wickets)

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 11:41 IST