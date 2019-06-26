ICC World Cup 2019 updated points table, highest run scorer and highest wicket takers’ list

Australia ruthlessly demolished England by 64 runs at Lord’s on Tuesday to march into the Cricket World Cup semi-finals and put the hosts in serious danger of failing to make the last four.

Captain Aaron Finch continued his fine form with a knock of 100 to lead Australia to 285 for seven after being put in to bat on a murky morning at the home of cricket.

Also Read: Virat Kohli 37 runs away from a huge world record

England quickly collapsed to 26 for three and although Ben Stokes defied a calf injury to score a brave 89, England never seriously threatened to reach their target as Jason Behrendorff took five wickets and they were bowled out for 221 in the 45th over.

Highlights of England vs Australia match

Australia’s sixth win in seven games took the defending champions into the semi-finals while England, the pre-tournament favourites, have now lost three matches and may need to beat India and New Zealand to make the knockout stages.

Australia are currently at No. 1 in the World Cup points table with 12 points from 7 matches. Australia are followed by New Zealand (11 points from 6 matches) and India (9 points from 5 matches).

New Zealand will take on Pakistan on Wednesday, which can give us the second semi-finalist of World Cup 2019 if New Zealand manage to win.

Here’s the updated points table of ICC World Cup 2019

There were a host of changes in the highest run-scorers’ list with both David Warner and Aaron Finch taking rapid strides. Warner became the first to score 500 runs in this World Cup and displaced Shakib Al Hasan at the top.

Finch, by virtue of his 15th ODI hundred grabbed the second spot. Here’s the full list.

There was a new No. 1 in the bowlers’ char too. Mitchell Starc grabbed 4 wickets to become the highest wicket-taker of ICC World Cup 2019. Starc currently has 19 wickets to his name. Here’s the full list

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 10:02 IST