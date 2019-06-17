ICC World Cup 2019 updated points table, leading run-scorers and wicket-takers

A ruthless display by the Indian team helped them pummel Pakistan by 89 runs in a match which did not any justification to all the pre-match hype surrounding it. India batted first, posted 336 for 5 in their 50 overs and then never allowed Pakistan any breathing space during their run chase. (Complete coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)

Rain too intervened, but by then, the Indian bowlers had done more then enough to walk away with the match and keep India’s unbeaten record intact against Pakistan.

“The template has been really nice in the first three games till now - Rohit single-handedly winning us the first game, a team effort in the second and today was Rohit’s day again. You could say that to get to 330, you need a team effort, KL set a great foundation with Rohit and Rohit after getting to 70-75 is unstoppable and he showed again why he’s such a good ODI player,” captain Virat Kohli said after the match.

ALSO WATCH: Highlights - India beat Pakistan in one-sided contest

Rohit Sharma, who starred with the bat with a brilliant 140, was adjudged man of the match for his performance.

“Really happy with the way we played as a team. We wanted to get out on the park and play a game of cricket. It can get frustrating at times as our last game was washed out due to rain. We had an intent of playing solid cricket and we did that today,” the right-hander said after the game.

