ICC World Cup selection will be dream come true: Rishabh Pant

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is a front-runner for a place in India’s 15-member World Cup squad and the youngster has been helping his chances with good performances in the Indian Premier League. Speaking about his chances of making it to the big event, Pant said slection for the tournament will be a dream come true for him.

“World Cup selection will be a dream come true. I want to win matches for India and be more consistent and finish more games for the country,” told India Today in an interview.

Pant is being seen by many as the successor to MS Dhoni, whenever the legend decides to hang his boots from international cricket.

He has so far played 5 ODIs for India and has highest score of 36. His wicket-keeping skills though came under scrutiny in the home series against Australia as he missed several crucial chances which affected the team’s fortunes as they lost the series.

He played a match-winning knock for Delhi Capitals in their IPL season opener against Mumbai Indians earlier this season. Pant has risen from the U-19 ranks and has been mentored by the legendary Rahul Dravid.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 18:36 IST