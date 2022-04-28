'If someone did that to me after they got me out...': Former Australia star has his say on Krunal's bizarre send-off

As Lucknow Super Giants piled further misery on Mumbai Indians by extending the five-time IPL winners' losing streak to eight games, Krunal Pandya made sure that he won a nip and tuck contest with former teammate Kieron Pollard. The Baroda all-rounder returned with 3/19 with Pollard being one of his plucks. The West Indian perished after scoring an uncharacteristic 20-ball 19, and Krunal jumped on Pollard's back and planted a kiss on his head. (IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

Pollard walked off without reacting to his friend's antics but many fans felt that his gesture was a bit too much. Talking about duels, the cricket world witnessed a not-so-friendly duel when Wahab Riaz bowled thunderbolts against Shane Watson during the 2015 World Cup quarter-final.

Watson, who is currently serving as Delhi Capitals assistant coach, recalled Wahab's fiery spell and said the Pakistan quick would've never given him a send-off like Krunal. The Australian also said that he'd lose his cool even if a 'good mate' celebrates in that fashion.

"There is definitely no way that Wahab Riaz is going to kiss me on my head after that. It was a quarterfinal and that was a big battle. Even at that time, he had emotions that still haven't changed," Watson told the Grade Cricketer's YouTube channel.

"If someone did that to me after they got me out, oh jeez, even if it was a good mate, I will be doing well to not lose it. It is rubbing salt into the wound.

"With Wahab Riaz, that was self-inflicted because I did sledge him before when he was batting. That was self-inflicted and so, I did absolutely deserve all that came my way that game," he further added.

Watson, who also faced a lethal Shoaib Akhtar in his more than a decade-long cricket career, said he wasn't "stupid" to sledge the Pakistan speedster. "With Shoaib Akhtar, I wasn't that stupid to sledge him when he was at his prime," said the Australian.

